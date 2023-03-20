Topographical mapping to add new dimension to Dhaka’s dev journey

The latest geospatial data and digital maps obtained from the ongoing topographical mapping project conducted by the Survey of Bangladesh (SOB) under the Ministry of Defence will play an important role in turning Dhaka into a state-of-the art city, Surveyor General of Bangladesh Brig Gen Md Habibul Haque has said.

"Through this project, government, private, autonomous and research organisations engaged in development planning work will be assisted in developing Dhaka as a state-of-the-art livable city by providing the latest geospatial data-rich GIS database with large scale (1:2,500) and digital maps," he said at a seminar on the project "Preparation of Large Scale Topographical Maps of Dhaka City and Surroundings by Acquisition of Aerial Photographs (2nd Revised)" at the Multipurpose Hall of Bangabandhu Military Museum in the capital on Monday.

As the chair and keynote speaker, Brig Gen Habibul said, "The present government has been making various plans for a long time to make Dhaka city modern, beautiful and livable and to ensure all kinds of citizen services. The geospatial data of the Survey of Bangladesh (SOB) will add a new dimension to this journey".

Various infrastructure development plans are currently under implementation using 122 maps of 1:5,000 scale, of Dhaka city and surrounding areas, prepared with the aerial photographs captured by the Survey of Bangladesh (SOB), he said, mentioning that these maps have become outdated and cannot meet the needs of planners.

Meanwhile, the population and shape of the capital city has increased a lot. As a result, the neighbouring areas of the capital -- Tongi, Savar and Keraniganj are going to be connected with Dhaka City Corporation, even though they are outside of it, added Brig Gen Habibul.

"I believe that the data obtained from the project "Preparation of Large Scale Topographical Maps of Dhaka City and Surroundings by Acquisition of Aerial Photographs will play an important role for the successful implementation of DAP," he said, adding that if the DAP is implemented, a balance would be created in the overall development of Dhaka city.

In the seminar, the surveyor general also explained the mapping process of the project in detail.

"The current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is making relentless efforts to establish a progressive, democratic, modern and non-communal Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty, with the aim of building the 'Sonar Bangla', the lifelong dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

"Bangladesh has already been promoted to a middle-income country. I firmly believe that Bangladesh will be able to achieve all SDG targets by 2030 and become a developed economy by 2041," added Brig Gen Habibul.

Officials of the defence ministry, Survey of Bangladesh (SOB) and representatives of various government and private organisations that use geospatial data were also present in the seminar.