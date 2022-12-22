London Grace International School celebrates victory day

London Grace International School organizes art competition and cultural activities highlighting the National Victory Day on 15 December.

The theme this year focused not just on our historical events but it was also open to interpretation of what victory means to the students, read a press release.

The artwork submitted ranged from period depiction of historical events to symbolic expression of victorious moments.

The event was followed by a cultural event dubbed 'Winter Canopy' on 17 December. The event included dancing, recitals and a senior class rendition of a hit pop song.

The event marked the end of the school year by commemorating the accomplishments of the graduating classes as well as the excellent scores attained by O and A Level students.

LGIS believes a child should experience all the right activities to smartly tackle the future, read the PR.