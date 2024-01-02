Dr Yunus an asset for Bangladesh, but he committed crime: Momen

Dr Muhammad Yunus is an asset for our country, but he committed crimes by not paying his employees their dues, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today (2 January).

"Dr Yunus was tried by the court, and he had all opportunities to defend himself," said the foreign minister while talking to reporters after a views exchange meeting with expatriate Bangladeshis at Hafiz Complex in Sylhet.

On Monday, Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was sentenced to six months' imprisonment on a charge of violating the labour law.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, head of the Third Labor Court of Dhaka, in her verdict said at least 67 Grameen Telecom workers were supposed to be made permanent employees but were not, and a "welfare fund" to support the staff in cases of emergency or special needs was never formed.

She also said 5% of Grameen's dividends were supposed to be distributed to staff but this was not done.

When asked whether the verdict would affect the country's relations with other nations, Momen said, "Many other Nobel laureates in the world have committed crimes and received punishment. Their convictions did not affect the relations between countries because every nation respects the laws. Thus, we will not encounter problems due to this."

In response to a BBC news article suggesting that the results of the upcoming election are premeditated, he said, "The BBC is a media outlet, and media often try to attract readers by exaggeration. But no country sets its foreign policy considering media reports. All governments consider future relations, their interests, and the international situation to make a decision."

The foreign minister added, "We aim to hold a free, fair, and acceptable election. If we can do it, we are successful. The most important thing is what the people of our country think. What others think is secondary."