Dr Yunus an asset for Bangladesh, but he committed crime: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:20 pm

Related News

Dr Yunus an asset for Bangladesh, but he committed crime: Momen

“Many other Nobel laureates in the world have committed crimes and received punishment. Their convictions did not affect the relations between countries," said Momen.

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
File Photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected
File Photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Dr Muhammad Yunus is an asset for our country, but he committed crimes by not paying his employees their dues, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today (2 January).

"Dr Yunus was tried by the court, and he had all opportunities to defend himself," said the foreign minister while talking to reporters after a views exchange meeting with expatriate Bangladeshis at Hafiz Complex in Sylhet. 

On Monday, Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was sentenced to six months' imprisonment on a charge of violating the labour law.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sheikh Merina Sultana, head of the Third Labor Court of Dhaka, in her verdict said at least 67 Grameen Telecom workers were supposed to be made permanent employees but were not, and a "welfare fund" to support the staff in cases of emergency or special needs was never formed.

She also said 5% of Grameen's dividends were supposed to be distributed to staff but this was not done.

When asked whether the verdict would affect the country's relations with other nations, Momen said, "Many other Nobel laureates in the world have committed crimes and received punishment. Their convictions did not affect the relations between countries because every nation respects the laws. Thus, we will not encounter problems due to this."

In response to a BBC news article suggesting that the results of the upcoming election are premeditated, he said, "The BBC is a media outlet, and media often try to attract readers by exaggeration. But no country sets its foreign policy considering media reports. All governments consider future relations, their interests, and the international situation to make a decision."

The foreign minister added, "We aim to hold a free, fair, and acceptable election. If we can do it, we are successful. The most important thing is what the people of our country think. What others think is secondary."

Top News

Dr Muhammad Yunus / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

8h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

8h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

13h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

5m | Videos
Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

2h | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

3h | Videos
Where does the expired mobile tower go?

Where does the expired mobile tower go?

1h | Videos