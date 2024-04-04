Don't want Buet to be militant factory: Pro-BCL students

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet). Photo: Collected
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet). Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)-backed students today (4 April) voiced concerns over the potential consequences of not reinstating student politics on the Buet campus.

"If we rule out any possible sabotage that would lead to militant attacks by Buet students like the one that took place in the Holy Artisan Bakery. We do not want the campus to be a militant factory," six BCL-backed students said at a media briefing this afternoon at the university's Shaheed Minar premises.

"We don't know whether the Buet students who idolise the spirit of Liberation war and independence are safe from the attacks by Shibir and Hizbut Tahrir. We're sceptical about the state machinery surveillance on the campus or the security they have already ensured," they said.

"We have been blocked and ousted from all the Buet social media groups just for bearing the spirit of the independence and the father of the nation. We even can't know the academic exams and classes schedule as we have already been blocked in these groups."

"The alleged masterminds have links with those who were arrested over alleged Shibir affiliation at Tanguar Haor and have links with the fundamentalists," they alleged.

The pro-BCL student also alleged that the same group with Shibir links have urged students to establish "Khilafat" by putting up posters of Hizbut Tahir on the campus.

The same message of coming out of the western culture has also been sent to general students' official mail accounts, the BCL supporters further alleged.

