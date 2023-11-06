Blockade results in 18 vehicles destroyed in the first 30 hours in Dhaka and Chattogram

A public transport engulfed in flames amid 3-day nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies. Photo: TBS

During the two day nationwide blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat, eighteen vehicles were set on fire between 4am on Sunday(5 November) to 10am today(6 November).

Ten of the incidents took place in Dhaka city, four in the Dhaka division (Gazipur, Kaliakair, Narayanganj), and the last four in the Chattogram division (Khagrachhari, Anwara, Patiya), said the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

During this period, thirteen buses, two trucks, one sedan car, one CNG, and one leguna fell victim to the arson attacks.

According to the fire service media cell, 216 firefighters from 36 units of Fire Service and Civil Defense worked to tackle these incidents.

The alarming series of events started at 4am when miscreants set a bus ablaze at Saddam Market in Matuail.

At the same time another bus of Turag Paribahan was engulfed in flames at Juarain Balur Maath in Shyampur.

At 5:17am, a bus was burned in Dhaka's Mirpur 6, and at 6:24am, miscreants set another bus on fire in Gazipur's Bhogra.

At 11:50am, a mini-truck was torched at Khagrachari Zero Mile, Sadar.

Miscreants targeted a Dhaka University student bus named Chaitali near Bangla College, Mirpur, at 3:42 pm.

Another bus of Bihongo transport was torched near Banglamotor Mor in Dhaka at 6:30 pm.

Another occurred incident at Mirpur 12, Pallabi, involved a Shikor Paribahan bus at 6:58 pm.

A private car was set on fire by miscreants in the capital's Nilkhet area at 10:15pm.

Meanwhile, in Chattogram, a Town Service Transport bus became a target at 10:25 PM, followed by another incident in Hazaribagh, where a Central Line Transport bus was torched at 11:30 PM.

In the early hours of Monday, the chaos continued: a Biman Bangladesh Staff Bus was ablaze at Juarain Postogola at 12:36 am, and a leguna faced a similar fate near the Mugda CNG pump at 1:27 am.

Another bus was set on fire by miscreants at Kadamatali, BIDC Road, Gazipur at 2:11am.

At 5:05, at Chattogram, a bus was set on fire near Anowara Chowmuhani.

Another arson incident happened when a Kaliakoir Paribahan bus was set ablaze under Safipur overbridge at 5:18 am.

A CNG was set ablaze near Patiya in Chattogram at 5:45 am on Monday morning.

At 5:48 am, a truck near Khoka Community Center, beside Bangladesh Bank, became the last victim of the night's devastating fires.