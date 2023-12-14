Severed body found in Narayanganj

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 01:09 pm

Severed body found in Narayanganj

The deceased was clad in a maroon chequered shirt, but, his identity could not be ascertained yet

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police have discovered a mutilated body of an individual in Narayanganj's sadar upazila in the early hours of Thursday (14 December).

"We found a male body cut into half from the torso in a dumping point at Syedpur Kathpatti area adjacent to Dhaka-Munshiganj road around 12:30am yesterday," said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge at Narayanganj Sadar police station.

"Locals informed us when they detected a foul odour from a waste disposal point. This dumping point contained discarded materials and hazardous chemicals from various factories. Upon arrival, we found the severed body." the policeman said.

The deceased was clad in a maroon chequered shirt, but, his identity could not be ascertained yet. Efforts are ongoing to identify the victim, the police source said.

"It is suspected that the assailants committed the murder about four-five days ago. Kathpatti area is close to Munshiganj town. The perpetrators might have come from Narayanganj or Munshiganj to commit the crime and dispose of the body here," said OC Shahadat.

Previously on 9 December, another body was found in a similar condition in a sack in the Munshibagh area of Narayanganj.

severed body / naraynganj / murder

