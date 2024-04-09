Police arrest death row convict in Humayun Azad murder case

Members of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police today arrested a fugitive death-row convict in eminent writer Prof Dr Humayun Azad murder case.

The ATU arrested the convicted Nur Mohammad from Airport Thana of the capital yesterday, said ATU additional IGP SM Ruhul Amin at a press conference at ATU office today.

A leader of banned militant outfit JMB, Nur Mohammad, alias Sabu alias Shamim, 40, is the son of Abdul Gani of Jhoraborsha village in Saghatha thana of Gaibandha district.

On 27 February 2004, the 56-year-old Humayun Azad was stabbed by militants on the Bangla Academy premises while he was returning from the Ekushey Book Fair.

His brother Monjur Kabir filed a case over an attempt to murder with Ramna police station the next day.

Critically injured Humayun Ahmed was shifted to Munich, Germany, for advanced treatment where he died on 12 August 2004.