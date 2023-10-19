Man and his nephew electrocuted in Rajbari's Goalanda

Districts

UNB
19 October, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:02 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A 75-year-old man and his 32-year-old nephew died from electrocution at Daulatdia in Goalanda upazila of Rajbari district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nuru Molla and Shamim Molla, son of Anwar Molla, of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Iftekharuzzaman, additional superintendent of Rajbari police, said both Nuru and Shamim came in contact with live electric wire while picking jute sticks from a water body near their house.

An electric wire snapped and fell into the water. It has remained there for the last seven days, locals said.

Nuru died on the spot, while locals took Shamim to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Rajbari

