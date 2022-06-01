6 killed in truck-CNG collision in Rajbari 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 10:59 am

6 killed in truck-CNG collision in Rajbari 

At least six people have been killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG autorickshaw in Kalukhali upazila of Rajbari. 

One other was injured in the deadly accident that took place on Wednesday (1 June) morning. 

The mishap occurred at around 9:15am in the Chandpur Railgate area of ​​Kalukhali upazila.

Rajbari Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdur Rahman said the truck was travelling to Rajbari from Kushtia.

"It crushed a CNG coming from the opposite direction killing four on the spot and two more died later after being taken to hospital," he said. 

The injured was rushed to Rajbari Sadar Hospital and the bodies were taken to the morgue. 

The identities of the deceased were not immediately known. 

