bKash organises workshop with Rajbari police on prevention of MFS abuse

bKash organised a workshop on the prevention of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) abuse, in collaboration with the Rajbari police.

Local law enforcement officers and bKash agents participated in the workshop, held at the Municipal Building, said a press release on Sunday (10 April).

Dr Md Nazibur Rahman, ndc, former additional IGP and bKash advisor, was present at the programme as the chief guest.

AKM Monirul Karim, head of External Affairs of bKash and Shahnewaz Raju, BPM (Sheba), PPM, additional superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) of Rajbari were also present on the occasion.

bKash conducted the workshop as part of its nationwide awareness campaign to ensure proper and compliant usage of MFS, prevent criminal activities in the financial sector and minimise abuse in the MFS industry.

The workshop discussed the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the ways to apprehend criminals, and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform. Steps were also discussed on how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuse to help them fight criminal and fraudulent activities.