2 crushed under wheels of train in Rajbari

UNB
04 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 12:57 pm

A Bangladesh Railways train heading towards the Kamlapur Railway station. Photo: Rehman Asad
Two people died after being crushed under the wheels of a train in Kalukhali upazila of Rajbari district on Monday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Khayer Kha, 60, hailing from Ratandiya union of the upazila while the identity of the rest could not be known immediately.

Locals said the accident occurred around 9am when a Rajshahi-bound 'Tungipara Express' train from Gopalganj's Tungipara knocked down the two in Surjodiya area while passing a level crossing, leaving them dead on the spot.

Somnath Basu, officer-in-charge of the Government Railway police station in Rajbari, said a police team was sent to the spot and legal actions will be taken in this regard.

