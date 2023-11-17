4 of a family, including 3 children die in Teknaf as mud wall collapses amid rain

Mud wall of a house collapse in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar killing four including three children.

Continuous rainfall led to a mud wall of a house collapse in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, resulting in the death of four members of the same family, including three children, and injuring several others.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday (17 November) in the Marichyaghona area of Hnila Union in Teknaf, Rashed Mahmud Ali, the local Union Parishad Chairman, said.

The identities of the victims could not be confirmed immediately. However, three of them were children, the UP chairman said.

Rashed Mahmud Ali said the area has been experiencing intermittent light to moderate rainfall since Thursday (16 November) morning due to adverse weather conditions, leading to the mud wall's collapse in Marichyaghona.

Following the incident, locals managed to recover four bodies by removing the collapsed wall.

Rashed also said the local police and fire service station have been informed about the incident.