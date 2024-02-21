Another child dies after circumcision, 2 doctors arrested

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 03:01 pm

Another child dies after circumcision, 2 doctors arrested

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 03:01 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

Another child has died allegedly due to the administration of general anesthesia during a circumcision procedure. This time, it was at the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center in Malibagh, Dhaka.

The 10-year-old child Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham was a fourth-grade student at Motijheel Ideal School and College.

Following the child's death, his father filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station.

The police then initiated an investigation and arrested two doctors of the hospital, SM Muqtadir and Mahbub. 

"The institution has been temporarily shut down," Hatirjheel Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Awlad said.

He said, "The father of the child who died while undergoing circumcision has filed a case against three individuals, including Dr SM Muqtadir, and five other unidentified persons. Since then, the diagnostic centre has been temporarily closed."

"Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently undergoing preliminary questioning," he added. 

Meanwhile, a team from the hospital branch of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is scheduled to conduct an inspection at the hospital, said the DGHS Director (hospital branch) Dr Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan.

On the night of Tuesday (20 February), Ahnaf's parents admitted him to the hospital for circumcision, under the supervision of Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeon Dr SM Muqtadir. Ahnaf was taken to the operation theatre around 8 pm for the procedure. An hour later, it was informed that Ahnaf had died.

Ahnaf's father, Fakhrul Alom, said, "I specifically instructed the doctor not to use full anaesthesia. Despite my warning, Dr. Muktaadir proceeded with full anaesthesia. Following the administration of anaesthesia, Ahnaf did not regain consciousness."

"Why was full anaesthesia even necessary for circumcision? Another boy had previously died due to its use. That's why I marvelled at the feet of the doctor, pleading with him not to administer full anaesthesia, but he disregarded my plea," the mourning father lamented.

Earlier on 8 January, a five-year-old child named Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul, Dhaka. Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

