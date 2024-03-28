Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims: Lloyd's of London

World+Biz

Reuters
28 March, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 04:11 pm

Related News

Baltimore bridge collapse likely to result in multibillion-dollar insurance claims: Lloyd's of London

The massive Singapore-flagged container ship Dali sailing out of Baltimore Harbor bound for Sri Lanka reported losing power and the ability to manoeuvre before ploughing into a support pylon of the bridge on Tuesday.

Reuters
28 March, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 04:11 pm
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson
The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is likely to lead to a multi-billion dollar insurance loss, the chairperson of the commercial insurance market Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL) said on Thursday.

The massive Singapore-flagged container ship Dali sailing out of Baltimore Harbor bound for Sri Lanka reported losing power and the ability to manoeuvre before ploughing into a support pylon of the bridge on Tuesday.

The impact brought most of the bridge tumbling into the mouth of the Patapsco River, blocking shipping lanes and forcing the indefinite closure of the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest on the US Eastern Seaboard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The tragedy could lead to up to $4 billion in insurance claims, Morningstar DBRS said.

It was too soon to put a figure on the total insurance loss, Bruce Carnegie-Brown told Reuters, but he said he would be "very surprised" if the event did not result in a multi-billion dollar loss, adding that "the tragedy has the capacity to become the largest single marine insurance loss ever".

The previous record marine loss was from the Costa Concordia luxury cruise liner disaster in 2012.

Lloyd's, which has more than 50 member firms, is active in the marine and property insurance markets, which are expected to face large claims from the damage to the bridge and the disruption at the port.

Lloyd's had gross written premiums in 2022 of more than 6 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) in marine, aviation and transport insurance and reinsurance. North America is its largest market.

Carnegie-Brown also said the insurer has set aside 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in reserves in the past two years for disputed aviation claims over planes stuck in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Talks between aviation leasing companies and insurers to reach settlements over the multi-billion dollar claims were at a "reasonably advanced stage", Carnegie-Brown said, ahead of major court cases in Dublin and London due to take place this year.

Lloyd's reported a 2023 pre-tax profit of 10.7 billion pounds ($13.49 billion) earlier on Thursday, boosted by strong underwriting and investment performance.

Top News

Baltimore bridge / Collapse / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

7h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

7h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why the Russian and Ukrainian forces competing to take the damaged tanks?

Why the Russian and Ukrainian forces competing to take the damaged tanks?

27m | Videos
The Colorful Fulchari Haat

The Colorful Fulchari Haat

4h | Videos
Chicken methi kabab

Chicken methi kabab

3h | Videos
Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

Nandini took over her father's hotel business after studying fashion designing

5h | Videos