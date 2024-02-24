Child dies, 8 burnt in cylinder blast at Bhasan Char Rohingya camp

A child was killed and eight others, including children and women, sustained burns as an LPG cylinder exploded at a Rohingya refugee camp in Noakhali's Bhasan Char on Saturday.

The incident happened around 8:15am at Cluster-81 of the refugee camp, said locals.

The deceased was identified as Russel, 3, son of one Azizul Haque, a resident of Cluster-81.

The injured were identified as – Sohel, 5, brother of deceased Russel, Mobasshwera, 3, Bashir Ullah, 15, Rashida, 3, Zobaida, 11, Amena Khatun, 24, Safi, 12 and Robiul, 5 – all residents of the same cluster.

According to locals, the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder leakage at one Abdur Shukur's room in Cluster-81 that left nine people, including five children, burned.

They were rescued from the scene and sent to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital around 9:30am. Later, seven of the injured were moved to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said Bhasan Char police station OC Kawsar Alam Bhuiyan.

Chittagong Medical College Hospital police outpost In-Charge Nurul Alam Ashek said a total of seven victims with burns sustained from the cylinder blast in Bhasan Char were brought to the hospital. Of them, 3-year-old Russel was pronounced dead by the physicians soon after his admission.

He said two of the injured were in a critical condition.