Child dies after circumcision: DGHS seals off JS Diagnostic Centre, 2 doctors arrested

Health

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 05:14 pm

Related News

Child dies after circumcision: DGHS seals off JS Diagnostic Centre, 2 doctors arrested

The deceased has been identified as Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, 10, who was a fourth-grader at Motijheel Ideal School and College.

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 05:14 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

The Directorate General of Health Services has sealed off the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Centre in Malibagh of the capital after a reported use of unauthorised anaesthesia during a circumcision procedure killed a child.

The deceased has been identified as Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, 10, who was a fourth-grader at Motijheel Ideal School and College.

Following the child's death on Tuesday (20 February), his father filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A medical establishment can only administer anaesthesia after it has been approved by authorities concerned as a hospital. But JS Diagnostic was only recognised as a diagnostic centre and not a hospital, DGHS Director (hospital & clinic) Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan told reporters after sealing off the establishment.

"We are expressing grief and sorrow over the death of Ahnaf on behalf of the DGHS. We have learned that the child was brought to this hospital yesterday for a circumcision.

"A doctor named Ishtiaq was the surgeon who conducted the circumcision while Dr Mahbub Murshed was the child's anesthesiologist," Moinul Ahsan said.

He added that according to the complaint filed over the incident, the child did not regain consciousness after being knocked unconscious using anaesthesia.

"Later, we came to know about the incident [Ahnaf's death] through the media. After talking to law enforcement, the establishment was locked," he said.

Moinul Ahsan also said, "We have received all the information about the hospital. We are reviewing those. So far, we could find that the establishment has no approval to run hospital operations. They only have approval to run diagnostic operations.

"So if they administered anaesthesia to a patient, they have committed a crime. We will take action through further investigation.

"We will also take actions against the person who did the operation as per the regulations."

Ahnaf's father filed a case with Hatirjheel Police Station over the incident against three named individuals, including Dr SM Muqtadir, and five other unidentified persons.

The police have launched an investigation and arrested two doctors of the diagnostic centre, SM Muqtadir and Mahbub Murshed. 

According to the case statement, on Tuesday night, Ahnaf's parents admitted him to the hospital for circumcision, under the supervision of Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeon Dr SM Muqtadir. Ahnaf was taken to the operation theatre around 8pm for the procedure. An hour later, it was informed that Ahnaf had died.

Ahnaf's father, Fakhrul Alom, said, "I specifically instructed the doctor not to use full anaesthesia. Despite my warning, Dr Muktadir proceeded with full anaesthesia. Following the administration of anaesthesia, Ahnaf did not regain consciousness."

"Why was full anaesthesia even necessary for circumcision? Another boy had previously died due to its use. That's why I pleaded with the doctor not to administer full anaesthesia, but he disregarded my plea," the mourning father lamented.

Earlier on 8 January, a five-year-old child named Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul, Dhaka. Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

Bangladesh / Top News

circumcision / anaesthesia / JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center / Child Death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous coaches who are unemployed

Famous coaches who are unemployed

38m | Videos
Dhaka Trade Fair sees export boom, but stall owners feel the pinch

Dhaka Trade Fair sees export boom, but stall owners feel the pinch

1h | Videos
PMLN and PPP reach agreement on coalition government

PMLN and PPP reach agreement on coalition government

2h | Videos
Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

3h | Videos