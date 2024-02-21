Child dies after circumcision: DGHS seals off JS Diagnostic Centre, 2 doctors arrested

The Directorate General of Health Services has sealed off the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Centre in Malibagh of the capital after a reported use of unauthorised anaesthesia during a circumcision procedure killed a child.

The deceased has been identified as Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, 10, who was a fourth-grader at Motijheel Ideal School and College.

Following the child's death on Tuesday (20 February), his father filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station.

A medical establishment can only administer anaesthesia after it has been approved by authorities concerned as a hospital. But JS Diagnostic was only recognised as a diagnostic centre and not a hospital, DGHS Director (hospital & clinic) Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan told reporters after sealing off the establishment.

"We are expressing grief and sorrow over the death of Ahnaf on behalf of the DGHS. We have learned that the child was brought to this hospital yesterday for a circumcision.

"A doctor named Ishtiaq was the surgeon who conducted the circumcision while Dr Mahbub Murshed was the child's anesthesiologist," Moinul Ahsan said.

He added that according to the complaint filed over the incident, the child did not regain consciousness after being knocked unconscious using anaesthesia.

"Later, we came to know about the incident [Ahnaf's death] through the media. After talking to law enforcement, the establishment was locked," he said.

Moinul Ahsan also said, "We have received all the information about the hospital. We are reviewing those. So far, we could find that the establishment has no approval to run hospital operations. They only have approval to run diagnostic operations.

"So if they administered anaesthesia to a patient, they have committed a crime. We will take action through further investigation.

"We will also take actions against the person who did the operation as per the regulations."

Ahnaf's father filed a case with Hatirjheel Police Station over the incident against three named individuals, including Dr SM Muqtadir, and five other unidentified persons.

The police have launched an investigation and arrested two doctors of the diagnostic centre, SM Muqtadir and Mahbub Murshed.

According to the case statement, on Tuesday night, Ahnaf's parents admitted him to the hospital for circumcision, under the supervision of Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeon Dr SM Muqtadir. Ahnaf was taken to the operation theatre around 8pm for the procedure. An hour later, it was informed that Ahnaf had died.

Ahnaf's father, Fakhrul Alom, said, "I specifically instructed the doctor not to use full anaesthesia. Despite my warning, Dr Muktadir proceeded with full anaesthesia. Following the administration of anaesthesia, Ahnaf did not regain consciousness."

"Why was full anaesthesia even necessary for circumcision? Another boy had previously died due to its use. That's why I pleaded with the doctor not to administer full anaesthesia, but he disregarded my plea," the mourning father lamented.

Earlier on 8 January, a five-year-old child named Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul, Dhaka. Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.