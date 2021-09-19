Diploma engineers stage protest against conspiracy to remove their designation

A group of diploma engineers brought out a rally on Sunday protesting the conspiracy to remove their designations -- "diploma engineers" and "deputy assistant engineer" -- by the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

About 500 diploma engineers took part in the rally that started from the IEB and ended at the same place after parading through different roads in the city.

They also held a rally there under the banner of the Bangladesh Diploma Engineering Student-Teacher-Professional Parished.

Sirajul Islam, joint convener of the organisation, told The Business Standard that diploma engineers have been using their designation from 1978 and get appointments as deputy assistant engineers.

"However, IEB wants to eradicate the designations intentionally which is undesirable," he added.

The organisation also demanded their 4-point demands including the withdrawal of the decision to cut short diploma engineering courses from 4 years to 3 years, arrangements of special increment, promotion quota hike into 50% and standard salaries for all the diploma engineers, be met.

Their other demands include issuing a gazette by the Dhaka Building Construction Rules, 2008 with amendments following the recommendation of inter-ministerial meeting.

As many as five lakh diploma engineers are working at government offices, autonomous institutions and also private companies across the country.

