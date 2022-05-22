Engr. Ghulam M Alomgir receives lifetime recognition from IEB

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), felicitated engineering leaders by awarding "Lifetime and Posthumous Awards" on its 74th anniversary for their contribution to the sector.

A grand ceremony in this regard was held at the Auditorium of the IEB Head Quarter, Ramna on 21 May 2022 afternoon where Engr. Mosharraf Hossain, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

The program was presided over by Engr. Md. Nurul Huda, President, IEB, whereas Former President of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engr. Md Abdus Sabur was present as the special guest of honor.

The chief guest handed over the Lifetime and Posthumous Awards to 74 veteran engineers selected by IEB Executive Committee and Central Council. Reputed engineer and organizer Engr. Ghulam M. Alomgir, Chairman, MAX GROUP, Director, FBCCI, and Executive Vice-Chairman, ERC (Dhaka), IEB, for his continuous contributory work for the welfare of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh received a lifetime award during the program.

