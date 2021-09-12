Diploma engineers perform 1-hr extra duty seeking 4-point demand

Education

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 07:59 pm

Related News

Diploma engineers perform 1-hr extra duty seeking 4-point demand

They also protested against the cutting short diploma engineering courses from 4 years to 3 years

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 07:59 pm
Diploma engineers perform 1-hr extra duty seeking 4-point demand

Setting a unique example, around 5 lakh diploma engineers have discharged extra 1-hour duties today to fulfill their 4-point demands.

When protesters usually observe work abstention to meet their demands, the diploma engineers did their extra duties from 5pm to 6 pm at the government offices, autonomous institutions and also private companies under the banner of Bangladesh Diploma Engineering Student-Teacher-Professional Parished.

They also protested against the cutting short diploma engineering courses from 4 years to 3 years.

Sirajul Islam, joint convener of the parished, told The Business Standard that the diploma engineers have been working in the field and they are also related to the development activities directly in the country.

"We have to work in fulltime with honesty and liabilities. So, we have decided to observe a different programme. And we did extra 1-hour duty as part of our protests to meet our demand," he said.

"We will also observe rallies and human-chain at all the offices on 15 September across the country. We will continue the protests until the demands are met," he added.

Their other demands are including issue gazette of the Dhaka Building Construction Rules, 2008 with amendment following recommendation of inter-ministerial meeting.

The protesters also sought arrangements of special increment, promotion quota hike into 50 percent and standard salaries for all the diploma engineers, and resolving all the crisis at the technical educational institutions and ensure jobs for all unemployed diploma graduates.

Bangladesh / Top News

Diploma Engineers / Bangladesh Diploma Engineering Student-Teacher-Professional Parished / unemployed diploma graduates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues