PM for exploring sustainable strategy to expedite country's development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (11 May) asked the engineers to develop a pro-people, pro-environment, cost-effective, suitable, and sustainable strategy and plan to quicken the country's development.

"Devise the strategy through discussion to foster the country's development so we can take the country forward towards prosperity," she said while addressing as the chief guest of the 61st convocation of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

IEB Dhaka Centre organised the programme with the main theme "Engineering and Technology for Smart Bangladesh" on IEB headquarters premises here.

The prime minister asked the engineers to develop environmentally friendly plans to protect Bangladesh from the adverse impact of climate change.

"We should keep in mind that we always have to face drought, flood and flow-tide," she said.

She also called upon the engineers to develop sustainable, cost-effective, and suitable plans to benefit the country and its people.

"We have to take plans in such a way from which the people will get benefit, the country will get return or income and off- course, the plans will be suitable for Bangladesh," she added.

The premier called for not taking any plan for "only the purpose of construction and commission".

"I will not approve if any such plan come to me. I will only take into consideration the benefit of the country and its people," she said.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the engineers not to take any such plan for development, which requires filling water bodies such haor, beel, and ponds.

"If necessary, we will build expressway. The vehicles will ply the expressway while vessels under the expressway," she said.

Recalling the engineers' contribution to the country's development, she said her government will consider the logical demands of engineers after scrutiny.

The prime minister handed over awards, including gold medals and certificates, to different levels of engineers, centers, sub-centers, engineering divisions, and graduates of the AMIE examination.

IEB President Eng Md Abdus Sabur, General Secretary Eng SM Monjurul Haque Monju, IEB Dhaka Centre Chairman Eng Mohammad Hossain, and its General Secretary Eng Md Nazrul Islam also spoke at the function.

The function featured an audiovisual presentation on engineers' contributions to the country's development and protection of its environment, and the theme song marking the IEB's 61st was played.