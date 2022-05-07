IEB celebrates 74th anniversary 

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) has celebrated its 74th founding anniversary.

The occasion was observed by IEB members and other engineers at IEB headquarter at Ramna Saturday (7 May), reads a press release.

IEB President Engineer Md Nurul Huda, former IEB President and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and IEB Honorary General Secretary Engineer Md Shahadat Hossain inaugurated the founding anniversary programme by hoisting the national flag and IEB flag at 10am.

Later a rally was brought out by engineers from IEB headquarter premises to the National Press Club.

After the rally, IEB President Engineer Md Nurul Huda and former IEB President and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur unveiled the plaque of Martyred Engineer Freedom Fighter Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at IEB Headquarters premises.

Also present on the occasion were IEB Central Executive Committee Vice-president Engineer Md Nuruzzaman, Engineer Khandaker Manzur Morshed, Engineer Mohammad Hossain, Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Monju, Honorary Assistant General Secretary Engineer Pratik Kumar Ghosh, Engineer Sheikh Tajul Islam and engineers of various government, semi-government, private and autonomous organisations.

