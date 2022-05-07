IEB celebrates 74th anniversary 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 04:24 pm

Related News

IEB celebrates 74th anniversary 

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 04:24 pm
IEB celebrates 74th anniversary 

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) has celebrated its 74th founding anniversary. 

The occasion was observed by IEB members and other engineers at IEB headquarter at Ramna Saturday (7 May), reads a press release. 

IEB President Engineer Md Nurul Huda, former IEB President and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and IEB Honorary General Secretary Engineer Md Shahadat Hossain inaugurated the founding anniversary programme by hoisting the national flag and IEB flag at 10am. 

Later a rally was brought out by engineers from IEB headquarter premises to the National Press Club. 

After the rally, IEB President Engineer Md Nurul Huda and former IEB President and Bangladesh Awami League Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur unveiled the plaque of Martyred Engineer Freedom Fighter Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at IEB Headquarters premises.

Also present on the occasion were IEB Central Executive Committee Vice-president Engineer Md Nuruzzaman, Engineer Khandaker Manzur Morshed, Engineer Mohammad Hossain, Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Monju, Honorary Assistant General Secretary Engineer Pratik Kumar Ghosh, Engineer Sheikh Tajul Islam and engineers of various government, semi-government, private and autonomous organisations. 
 

Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

2h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

5h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

7h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

8h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

8h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval