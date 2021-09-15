Diploma engineers form human chain to meet 4-point demands

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 08:15 pm

The diploma engineers today formed a human chain in front of the Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh to realise their 4-point demands.

About 500 engineers from different offices joined the programme began at 12 noon and ended at 1pm on Wednesday. They staged the programme under the banner of Bangladesh Diploma Engineering Student-Teacher-Professional Parished.

Their 4-point demands include the withdrawal of the decision to cut short diploma engineering courses from 4 years to 3 years, arrangements of special increment, promotion quota hike into 50 percent and standard salaries for all the diploma engineers, and resolving all the crisis at the technical educational institutions and ensure jobs for all unemployed diploma graduates.

Their other demands are including issue gazette of the Dhaka Building Construction Rules, 2008 with amendment following recommendation of inter-ministerial meeting.

As many as 5 lakh diploma engineers are working at the government offices, autonomous institutions and also private companies across the country.

Sirajul Islam, joint convener of the parished, told The Business Standard that they submitted memorandums to the education minister, finance minister and public administration state minister after the human chain to meet their demands. 

"The diploma engineers have been working in the field and they are also engaged in the development activities directly in the country. We have to work in fulltime with honesty and liabilities. So, we never accept any discrimination," he said.
 

