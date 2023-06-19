Dialogues between hosts, refugees urged to combat terrorism until repatriating Rohingyas 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:11 pm

File photo
File photo

Human rights activists have called for diplomacy, civil society engagement, and a constructive dialogue between the international community and the Myanmar government to accelerate the Rohingya repatriation efforts.

Until the Rohingyas are repatriated, a participatory dialogue between the host community and the refugees in Cox's Bazar is also necessary to contain terrorism induced by the Rohingyas, said the rights activists and the civil society leaders at a webinar on "Rohingya Community and Humanitarian Face of Bangladesh", organised by CCNF, a Cox's Bazar-based NGO network, in collaboration with COAST Foundation, on the eve of observing World Refugee Day on 20 June.

Jahangir Alam, an activist of CCNF and COAST Foundation, said there is no alternative other than repatriation, but until it happens the law and order of the area must be maintained.

Shireen Huq of Naripokkha said, restrictive measures might not be a solution for containing terrorism both in camp and outside. Rather, dialogues with both the host community and the refugees, with participation of women and adolescents, are necessary to make it happen. 

She also emphasised immediate measures on birth control in Rohingya camps as their population is rising dramatically. 

Asif Munir, an independent expert on migration and refugees, said, "We have experienced police and army personnel who worked with the UN in refugee camps in different parts of the world. They should be deployed in the refugee camps, and consulted for methods of containing terrorism." 

Mentioning that embargo and pressure do not work, he called for expedited commercial diplomacy with the Mayamar government. 

Nyeem Gowhar Warha of Disaster Forum said the government should consider signing the Geneva Convention on Refugees which will legitimise Bangladesh's voice for Rohingya rights.

He also said there should be local resource mobilisation to meet key demands – such as salt, dry fish, and lungi – of around 1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar.

Rohingya / World Refugee Day

