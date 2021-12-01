Dhaka University's centenary celebration begins

The grand celebration marking the centenary of the University of Dhaka and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence began today.

President Md Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university, virtually inaugurated the 16-day long festival at the central playground of Dhaka University.

The celebration has been delayed by five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the inaugural programme and Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury joined as an honourary guest.

Among others, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Kazi Shahidullah and DU Alumni Association president AK Azad will speak as special guests.

The president will also launch books, photo albums and websites published on the occasion today virtually from Bangabhaban.

At the event, Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed will present special souvenirs to the president and the chancellor.

The entire campus at the heart of the capital has been decorated with an uplifting vibe to mark the celebration from 1 December to 16 December.

At the beginning of the program today, a documentary on the centenary was shown and a "theme song" was performed.

A discussion is due to be held at 4:00pm with emeritus professor Serajul Islam Chowdhury in the chair and Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sonali Chakravarty Banarjee will be present as the guest of honour.

The first day's programme will end at 5:30pm with a cultural programme.

On 3 December, students of the Theatre and Performance Studies and Dance Department, and members of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association will perform in the cultural programme while the Dolchchut band led by popular musician Bappa Mazumder will perform in the programme.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and educationist Rasheda K Chowdhury will attend a discussion meeting on 4 December, while former pro-vice-chancellor Prof Dr Shahadat Ali will preside over the session. A cultural programme will also be held on the day.

A victory procession with the participation of teachers, students, officials and employees will be held from the premises of Aparajeyo Bangla to Shahid Minar on the morning of 12 December. A discussion programme will be held in the afternoon.

Teachers, students, officials and employees will place wreaths at National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on 16 December.

The 16-day festivities will end on Victory Day with a concert and laser show in the central playground of the university.