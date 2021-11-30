Dhaka South suspends driver over negligence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 07:15 pm
30 November, 2021, 07:15 pm

Dhaka South suspends driver over negligence

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has suspended its garbage vehicle driver Saiful Islam who has had his vehicle run by another person since his recruitment 10 years ago.

The city corporation took the decision after the allegation against him was found authentic in an initial investigation.

A departmental case has also been filed against Saiful, according to an official order issued today.

The city corporation also accused Saiful of negligence in work, misconduct, inefficiency and corruption.

Saiful's misdeed came to limelight after a Notre Dame College student named Nayeem Hasan was killed by a DSCC vehicle which was assigned in his name.

Several media later reported that a man called Eusuf used to run the vehicle instead of Saiful. 

