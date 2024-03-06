Impartial investigation needed to avert tragedies like Bailey Road fire: Taposh

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

If the Bailey Road fire incident is impartially investigated with specific responsibilities assigned to individuals and organisations under the law, similar tragedies will not occur in the future, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (6 March).

"We often witness a tendency to shift blame between individuals and organisations following accidents. While criminal investigations take place, determining specific legal liability is not as frequent," the mayor told reporters after inaugurating the "South Point Fitness Zone" at Sadek Hossain Khoka Community Center in the capital.

"I urge everyone to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident. Completing the trial through the courts will set a precedent applicable to all, preventing such accidents and avoiding loss of lives in the future," Taposh added.

bailey road fire / DSCC / tragedy

