Labaid Hospital fined Tk2 lakh for housing unauthorised rooftop restaurant

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has imposed a Tk2 lakh fine to the Labaid Specialized Hospital for housing an unauthorised restaurant at its rooftop.

Confirming the matter to the Business Standard, DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam said, "During the drive, we also discovered a gas leak from the cylinder in the restaurant's kitchen."

The drive, led by the magistrate, started around 4:30pm.

There were no instructions issued for the demolition or removal of the restaurant, he added.