Dhaka South renews licence of chemical warehouse decade after Nimtoli tragedy

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has renewed the trade licence to a new chemical warehouse after it relocated to Shyampur, 13 years after the Nimtoli fire tragedy in Old Dhaka.

The city corporation has approved the renewal of the trade permit for the chemical company "Messer's Royal Ton Lacquer Coating" on 28 February.

It had stopped issuing new business permits to chemical warehouses and companies located in Old Dhaka in 2013 after the Nimtoli fire, and the Churihatta fire in 2019.

On 4 June last year, authorities inaugurated warehouses for storage of chemicals on a temporary basis in Shyampur.

DSCC Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman expressed gratitude to relevant institutions for relocating to Shyampur.

He expressed hopes that other chemical warehouses and business establishments would also relocate to Shyampur, enhancing the overall safety of the environment in Old Dhaka.

Stating that action will be taken against those who will not relocate, Mizanur Rahman said, "Chemical warehouses constructed on a temporary basis in Shyampur are equipped with modern fire-fighting systems. Moreover, the risk level is significantly low due to the open environment."

He also said the project, implemented by the Ministry of Industry for the permanent relocation of these chemical warehouses and institutions on 310 acres of land in Munshiganj, is nearing completion.

"If these chemical warehouses and establishments, posing a significant threat to public safety, do not undergo relocation, we will launch a drive against them," he added.

A devastating fire originated from a chemical warehouse in Old Dhaka claimed the lives of 124 people dead in Nimtoli of Old Dhaka in 2010. On the other hand, the Churihatta blaze in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar killed 71 people in 2019.