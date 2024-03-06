2 commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 declared 'risky', Kacchi Bhai fined Tk1 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 04:07 pm

Related News

2 commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 declared 'risky', Kacchi Bhai fined Tk1 lakh

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 04:07 pm
Representative Photo
Representative Photo

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has declared two commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 'risky', due to a lack of fire safety measures.

During a drive conducted by the DSCC mobile court this morning, both the six-storied and seven-storied buildings were marked by hanging cautionary banners for potential danger they pose in terms of fire hazard.

DNCC Zone-3 Executive Magistrate Zulkar Nayan led the mobile court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was accompanied by the corporation's Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Hasan and officials from the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Earlier on the day, the mobile court fined Tk1 lakh to Kacchi Bhai restaurant located in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

Apart from this, another restaurant named Dhansiri was fined Tk40,000  for failing to adhere to fire safety regulations.

A fine of Tk50,000 was imposed for storing goods on the stairs in front of a house, located at holding number 34.

Top News

DSCC / fire hazard / Kacchi Bhai / Bangladesh / Gulshan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

3h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

2h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

7h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

2h | Videos
Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

4h | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

18h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

17h | Videos