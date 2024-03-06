2 commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 declared 'risky', Kacchi Bhai fined Tk1 lakh

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has declared two commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 'risky', due to a lack of fire safety measures.

During a drive conducted by the DSCC mobile court this morning, both the six-storied and seven-storied buildings were marked by hanging cautionary banners for potential danger they pose in terms of fire hazard.

DNCC Zone-3 Executive Magistrate Zulkar Nayan led the mobile court.

He was accompanied by the corporation's Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Hasan and officials from the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

Earlier on the day, the mobile court fined Tk1 lakh to Kacchi Bhai restaurant located in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

Apart from this, another restaurant named Dhansiri was fined Tk40,000 for failing to adhere to fire safety regulations.

A fine of Tk50,000 was imposed for storing goods on the stairs in front of a house, located at holding number 34.