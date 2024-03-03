Dhaka seeks aquaculture, fisheries collaboration with ASEAN

BSS
03 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 08:46 pm

Dhaka seeks aquaculture, fisheries collaboration with ASEAN

BSS
03 March, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 08:46 pm
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen speaks at the inauguration of ASEAN-Bangladesh international workshop on aquaculture and fisheries in Mymensingh on Sunday (3 March). Photo: BSS
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen speaks at the inauguration of ASEAN-Bangladesh international workshop on aquaculture and fisheries in Mymensingh on Sunday (3 March). Photo: BSS

Sharing best practices would be the key for Bangladesh and the ASEAN countries to strengthen collaboration in sustainable aquaculture and fisheries sector, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today (3 March).
 
He made the remark while inaugurating ASEAN-Bangladesh international workshop on aquaculture and fisheries in Mymensingh, said a Foreign Ministry press release. 
 
The inaugural session was attended by, among others, Heads of ASEAN Missions in Dhaka, Representative of Food and Agricultural Organization, top bureaucrats, policy makers, researchers and participants from ten ASEAN countries and Bangladesh.
 
Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, in association with the Foreign Ministry, Department of Fisheries and ASEAN Secretariat organised the three-day seminar titled 'Towards sustainable Aquaculture: An ASEAN Bangladesh Initiative on Antibiotic Stewardship, Good Practice and Cluster Farming'. 
 
It is expected that the experts from ASEAN and Bangladesh will share their experiences and best practices and eventually come up with sets of recommendations to forge new collaborations between Bangladesh and ASEAN in aquaculture sector.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also arranged visits to historical places, Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) and fisheries projects in Mymensingh for the visiting Heads of Missions and diplomats from ASEAN countries.
 
The Bangladesh government has recently taken a number of initiatives to broaden its engagement with the ASEAN in its efforts to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, said the Foreign Ministry.  
 
This workshop is a part of ASEAN-Bangladesh Cooperation Project on Fisheries which is being funded by Bangladesh government and will be rounded off on 5 March in Cox's Bazar. 
 
The remaining part of the project, a training programme and seminar, will be organised in Jakarta this year.

