Continuous rain causes long power cuts in Dhaka

Just when Dhaka residents finally started enjoying the rain after going through hectic traffic on their way home last night, they lost power.

When contacted, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) helpline said electricity was cut off due to harsh weather.

"Transformers in many areas under Desco sparked, and the feeders tripped due to continuous rain. These issues have been resolved quickly and to restore electricity," the customer care officials said.

He also mentioned that they have received complaints from some users in Mirpur (mostly 10, 13, and Shah Ali areas) and Uttara (East and West) since Friday morning, also caused by the rain. Desco is working on resolving all these issues one by one.

When asked about any possible disruption in the power grids, Desco hotline representative said they were not aware of any such issues with the power grids.

However, according to other media reports, Desco Managing Director Kausar Ameer Ali said the power cut was primarily due to the collapse of the Aminbazar grid.

"After the Aminbazar grid, both the Agargaon and Kallyanpur grids also collapsed. But the power was restored by 5am after all power grids were repaired. The situation is normal now," he told media.

Many residents living in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Uttara, and other areas reported power cuts on their social media handles during the early hours today (6 October).

"It is 1:30am now, and the power suddenly went out during the rain. I have heard there is no electricity anywhere in Mirpur. Is there electricity in other parts of Dhaka," one of the Mirpur residents wrote on Facebook.

Another Facebook user from Mohammadpur wrote at 3am that he had been experiencing power cuts for a few hours.

Meanwhile, many living in other areas, including Moghbazar, Kalabagan and Poribag said they have experienced no power cuts.