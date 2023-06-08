Dhaka North plans to move Karwan Bazar market to Jatrabari, Aminbazar

Dhaka North authorities have planned to move the Karwan Bazar market to Jatrabari and Aminbazar areas as the buildings of the market are risky and vulnerable to major accidents.

Traders, however, are reluctant to be relocated fearing loss in the business. They demanded renovation of the market.

Dhaka North had a discussion meeting with leaders of the traders' associations regarding the relocation of the market on Thursday at the capital's TCB Bhaban.

At the meeting, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said there is no wholesale market of perishable goods in the centre of the capital in any developed country. As per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's decision to turn Dhaka into a smart city, Karwan Bazar will be relocated ensuring adequate facilities for the traders similar to that in developed countries.

"We will decide on relocation through discussing with all stakeholders. An 11-member committee will be formed comprising three local councillors, traders' association leaders and Dhaka North officials. The committee will submit a report of the overall situation of the market relocation within 15 days," the mayor added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam were also present in the meeting.

Representatives of the traders present at the meeting said at least four crore people in the country are involved with the market. There are no proper facilities for traders in the markets in Jatrabari and Aminbazar. So, they urged the government to renovate Karwan Bazar so that they can continue their business there.

Referring to the LGRD ministry, the mayor assured them that the same amount of space will be allotted for them after relocation without charging any extra fee.

"I am assuring you that traders and customers will get much more advantages compared to Karwan Bazar," Mayor Atiqul said.

The mayor also said that the markets in Jatrabari, Gabtali and Mohakhali were constructed by allocating Tk260 crore to move Karwan Bazar. The prime minister had passed the project in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We will not transfer Karwan Bazar by forcing anyone, stopping business or hampering their earning. Better alternative arrangements will be made for you [traders] for relocation. We will decide on risky buildings soon."

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam said market relocation is a very complicated process but it happens everywhere in the world. The problem will be solved with the cooperation of all. Everyone will be taken into consideration.

Md Mosharrof Hossain Mondol, treasurer of Karwan Bazar small warehouse association, complained that the markets in Jatrabari and Aminbazar do not have enough facilities for them.

"These markets have become a pain in the neck of you [government]. So, you want to get rid of these by relocating us. Please, take steps so that we can stay here," he added.

Md Abul Bashar, the president of the association, said, "There has been corruption during the construction of the markets otherwise why a building would be risky after only 40 years? Renovate the buildings and let us continue our business here."

Another business association leader Md Omar Faruk said, "Markets in Gabtali are like Bhasan Char Island. No one will go shopping there."