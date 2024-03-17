10-storey building in Dhaka sold for Tk60,000!

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 06:55 pm

The building was said to be illegally constructed on Ramchandrapur canal in Mohammadpur&#039;s Basila. Photo: TBS
The building was said to be illegally constructed on Ramchandrapur canal in Mohammadpur's Basila. Photo: TBS

Can you imagine a Dhaka where you could buy an entire building, that too for only Tk60,000?

That's exactly what happened in the capital.

And yes, you read that right. The building was sold for Tk60,000. No crores. Not even lakhs.

The building was said to be illegally constructed on Ramchandrapur canal in Mohammadpur's Basila.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) called an open auction this past Wednesday (13 March) to sell the building.  

The auction was conducted by Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed with DNCC Chief Property Officer Dr Mohammad Mahe Alam present on the occasion.

The DNCC dismantled this building on Friday (23 February). Photo: TBS
The DNCC dismantled this building on Friday (23 February). Photo: TBS

Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed said the DNCC dismantled this building on Friday (23 February). 

Dhaka North demolishes 10-storey building on Ramchandrapur canal

Mayor Atiqul Islam led a drive to clear the canal garbage and remove illegal structures on the canal.

Workers had removed the illegal part of the building using six special bulldozers and excavators after the DNCC officials found that 80% of the structure was constructed grabbing Ramchandrapur canal.

"The building owner had sought seven days to demolish the building. 

"But as the building failed to be demolished within the stipulated time, it was later sold through an open auction as per the rules after talking to the owner," said Motakabbir.

The highest bidder in the auction did not, however, get to keep the building.

He has now been tasked with demolishing it. 

Starting from 14 March, workers have already started demolishing the building, to be wrapped up by the 23rd. Photo: TBS
Starting from 14 March, workers have already started demolishing the building, to be wrapped up by the 23rd. Photo: TBS

Starting from 14 March, he has already started the work which is to be wrapped up by the 23rd.

Last month, BD Clean volunteers had also joined the day-long garbage removal drive in a three-kilometre stretch of the water body.

So far, six such structures built illegally on the border of the canal have been demolished in an ongoing drive.

