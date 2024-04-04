Dhaka North will buy your used commode, basin for Tk100 in move to fight dengue

The Dhaka North City Corporation has decided to buy polythene, tin shells and many other products which have been abandoned to stem the spread of Aedes mosquitoes.

The decision was taken at the 26th corporation meeting in the Nagar Bhaban building in the capital today (4 April).

The councillors agreed at the meeting to fix the price for the abandoned items and their collection.

Each discarded commode or basin will be bought for Tk100.

Packets of chips and other packets, including ice-cream cups and disposable glasses or cups will be bought for Tk1 each, unused polythene for Tk50 per kilogramme, coconut shells for Tk2, and plastic, melamine or ceramic ware for Tk3.

Used tires will also be bought at Tk50 each.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said the project will be implemented by the councilor's office after Eid.

In the discussion of the meeting, the Dhaka North mayor said, "Discarded polythene, packets of chips, ice cream cups, cans, unused tires, commodes and other items scattered throughout the city function as breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes and a threat to the environment.

"I have taken the initiative to collect those at this price. Anyone can collect the cash by visiting the councilor's office in each ward and depositing the mentioned items."

He said the waste products will be collected daily by the cleaning staff and removed to the nearest STS (Secondary Transfer Station).

"We hope that as a result of this, people will stop throwing away these unused products and collect the scattered discarded products, depositing those in the city corporation."