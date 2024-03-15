Dhaka North offering free iftar in front of Nagar Bhaban throughout Ramadan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 05:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has taken an initiative to provide free Iftar to low-income people during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We have taken this initiative considering the low-income people. We will provide Iftar here throughout the month of Ramadan," said DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam after inspecting the month-long Iftar programme on Thursday (15 March) organised in front of Gulshan's Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka, reads a press statement.

"Although this isn't an iftar party, this event is specifically aimed at assisting those with limited financial means," the mayor added.

"Besides the low-income people, those who cannot reach home due to traffic congestion or are late due to work can also come here and have Iftar."

Responding to a question from reporters, the mayor said, "During Ramadan, the regional executive officers and magistrates of the ten zones of DNCC are monitoring the markets to control the prices of essential commodities.

"In addition, digital display boards have been installed in six DNCC markets to display the list of fixed prices. Buyers will be able to see the price list set by the government."

