Dhaka-Lalmonirhat ‘Burimari Express’ to operate from 12 March

Related News

Three more trains to operate on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route by June

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:18 pm
Representational Photo: File
Representational Photo: File

The Bangladesh Railway will commence the operations of a new train, "Burimari Express," on the Dhaka-Burimari route from 12 March.

Director General of Railway Quamrul Ahsan made the disclosure during a workshop on management and development of Bangladesh Railway at Rail Bhaban in the capital today (9 March).  

The workshop was jointly organised by the Railways Ministry, Bangladesh Railway and Reporters for Rail and Road, a platform for journalists working on roads, railways and communication infrastructure sectors. 

During the workshop, the Railway DG said three more trains will be launched on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route by June this year. In addition, commuter trains from Dhaka to Narsingdi and Bhanga to Dhaka will be launched at the earliest.

Addressing the workshop as the chief guest, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim said "We are trying to improve the quality of passenger service on the railway. This year's Eid journey and ticket sales will be better."

The sale of rail tickets on the black market will be prevented during the festival, and all efforts were being made to provide a safe service for passengers, he said.

Speaking as a special guest, Railways Secretary Humayun Kabir acknowledged that there are irregularities, mistakes and challenges within the railway sector. He said the ministry is actively working towards addressing and overcoming these issues.

"Under the guidance of the prime minister and under the leadership of the railways minister, we will take the railway [sector] to a better condition in the future," he said.

Lalmonirhat / Bangladesh Railway

