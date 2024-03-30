50 injured as engine hits stationary train in Lalmonirhat

At least 50 passengers on a stationary train at a Lalmonirhat rail station were injured in a hit by a locomotive engine while it was being changed today (30 March) afternoon.

Two of the injured passengers were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital due to critical condition.

Witnesses said the Dinajpur's Parbatipur-bound commuter train carrying passengers from Lalmonirhat's Burimari made a stopover at Lalmonirhat rail station for changing the engine.

Locomotive driver Gour Govinda took the previous engine to the locomotive shed and came back with another engine from there to attach with the train, they said.

The incident happened when the new engine hit the stationary train while it was being attached, leaving at least 50 passengers injured, they said, adding that the injured were taken to Lalmonirhat Railway Hospital and two of them were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

After receiving first aid, the injured passengers went to Parbatipur by the train later.

Confirming the matter, Lalmonirhat Rail Station Master Nurunnabi Islam said a written complaint was lodged against the locomotive driver to the department and actions will be taken against him upon his return from Dinajpur.

Lalmonirhat's Railway Divisional Manager Abdus Salam couldn't be reached over mobile phone despite repeated attempts.