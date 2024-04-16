Trains to run at reduced speed due to rising temperatures

Transport

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

Trains to run at reduced speed due to rising temperatures

If the temperature on the railway line reaches 48-50 degrees Celsius, passenger trains will be limited to a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 10:24 pm
Representational Photo: File
Representational Photo: File

Railway authorities have set speed restrictions for passenger and freight trains running in the eastern region due to rising temperatures.

This is a safety precaution to prevent accidents because train tracks can bend if they get too hot.

If the temperature on the railway line reaches 48-50 degrees Celsius, passenger trains will be limited to a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour, said Mehdi Hasan Tarek, assistant executive engineer of Akhaura Railway on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Freight trains will be further restricted to 30 km per hour, he added.

Normally, temperatures between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius are considered safe for train operation. However, exceeding this threshold increases the risk of track buckling, which could lead to accidents.

These new speed limits were implemented on Tuesday after high temperatures were recorded on various railways in the eastern region.

As a precaution, all trains, including intercity services, were instructed to slow down between noon and evening.

Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation. Track temperatures are being checked every half hour, and speed restrictions will be adjusted as needed to prioritise passenger and freight safety.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Railway / heat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

11h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

14h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

1h | Videos
Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

7h | Videos
How will you buy insurance from a bank

How will you buy insurance from a bank

4h | Videos
Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

10h | Videos