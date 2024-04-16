Trains to run at reduced speed due to rising temperatures

Railway authorities have set speed restrictions for passenger and freight trains running in the eastern region due to rising temperatures.

This is a safety precaution to prevent accidents because train tracks can bend if they get too hot.

If the temperature on the railway line reaches 48-50 degrees Celsius, passenger trains will be limited to a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour, said Mehdi Hasan Tarek, assistant executive engineer of Akhaura Railway on Tuesday.

Freight trains will be further restricted to 30 km per hour, he added.

Normally, temperatures between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius are considered safe for train operation. However, exceeding this threshold increases the risk of track buckling, which could lead to accidents.

These new speed limits were implemented on Tuesday after high temperatures were recorded on various railways in the eastern region.

As a precaution, all trains, including intercity services, were instructed to slow down between noon and evening.

Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation. Track temperatures are being checked every half hour, and speed restrictions will be adjusted as needed to prioritise passenger and freight safety.