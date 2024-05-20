France to provide €300 million budget support to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:57 pm

Related News

France to provide €300 million budget support to Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:57 pm
Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division and Cecilia CORTESE, AFD Deputy County Director for Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and the AFD respectively. Photo: Courtesy
Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division and Cecilia CORTESE, AFD Deputy County Director for Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and the AFD respectively. Photo: Courtesy

France will provide €300 million as budget support to Bangladesh to help the country fight against climate change.

A  concessional loan agreement was signed between Bangladesh and Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) on Monday (20 May), reads a press release.

The three-year programme covers the period 2023-2026. It also includes €5 million grants to finance technical cooperation for the different stakeholders involved in the implementation of the policy loan. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The programme aims at supporting Bangladesh's climate-resilient and low-carbon development pathway, in line with the medium and long-term national priorities defined in the National Adaptation Plan [NAP], the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan [MCPP] and the Nationally Determined Contributions [NDC]. 

The first loan of 100 million euro is likely to be disbursed by June 2024.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division and Cecilia CORTESE, AFD Deputy County Director for Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and the AFD respectively. 

The Ambassador of France Marie Masdupuy was also present at the signing ceremony.

The Agence Francaise de developpement (AFD) is a bilateral development agency implementing Official Development Assistance on behalf of the French government.

It has been operating in Bangladesh since 2012. It supports development projects for power & energy, environment and climate change, transport and communication and health sector. At present, AFD has been funding some 11 on-going projects in Bangladesh.

All the projects entail net assistance amount of 1141.86 million euro ($1,242.71 million). More precisely, it consists of 1122 million euro ($1221.10 million) loans and 19.89 million euro ($21.65 million) of grants. AFD has so far disbursed 2207.56 million euro ($2402 million) in technical assistance and loans, of which 1084.48 million euro ($1180 million) has been disbursed as of June 2023.

Top News

Agence Francaise de development (AFD) / climate change / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

10h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

9h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

46m | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

1h | Videos
Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

3h | Videos
How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

21m | Videos