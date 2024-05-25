Depression over Bay likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' Saturday night: IMD

The depression over the central Bay of Bengal may intensify into a 'cyclonic storm' by Saturday (25 May) morning and a 'severe cyclonic storm' by night.

Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on 26 May as a severe cyclonic storm, according to a special bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a bulletin on Saturday morning, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the deep depression over East Central Bay and adjoining West Central Bay moved north-northeastwards over the same area.

It was centred at 9am today and is about 565 km southwest of Chattogram port, 495 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 540 km south of Mongla port, and 490 km south of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify and move northeastwards further.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signals no one.

All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.