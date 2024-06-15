COAST distributes Tk15 lakh among 250 cyclone-hit families in Bhola

COAST Foundation has helped 250 cyclone Remal affected families affected in three unions through mobile banking in Bhola.

COAST is implementing "Emergency Response of cyclone Remal Project'' in Bhola which is supported by Start Fund Bangladesh, reads a press release.

It is noted that on 26 May 2024, a devastating cyclone Remal hit the coastal region of Bangladesh. Around 2,465 houses were completely destroyed in Bhola district.

Start Fund Bangladesh provides emergency humanitarian assistance to affected populations in affected coastal areas. With the support of Start Fund Bangladesh, COAST provided Multipurpose Cash Grant assistance to 250 families (85 families in Jahanpur Union 102 families in Dhaligaur Nagar Union and 63 families in Veduria Union each Tk6,000.

Nazim Uddin Howladar, Chairman of Jahanpur Union Parishad was present at this time distribution. He said that many families were affected by the last cyclone specially who are living outside the embankment in Jahanpur Union. He also said that this cooperation will be helpful for them to overcome the crisis happen.

Alhaz Maksudur Rahman Howladar, Chairman Dhaligaur Nagar Union was also present. He said, COAST has done good work in these areas before. I sincerely thanks to COAST and Start Fund Bangladesh for their standing with affected people. He will maintain all kind of cooperation and support with COAST in this work.

Laiju Begum of Ward no-9 from Jahanpur Union said that her house was completely destroyed in the cyclone. She is still suffering with many crisis including food and shelter. With this support, she will spend on necessary work including food, house repair. Naruzzaman (80) is an affected family of Dhaligaur Nagar Union. He is an old man and he is a person with disability (hearing impairment). The house that was completely destroyed by the cyclone has not yet been repaired. After receiving the message of Tk6,000 on his mobile, he had a happy smile on his face.

One cyclone affected person Nurul Islam from Dhaligaur Nagar union expressed his feelings after receiving Tk6,000 in cash on his mobile phone and said that he was in the shelter for three days. When he came home, he saw that he was not in a good condition. The house rooftop and soil are washed away by the cyclone. We have spent a few days in nearby people's houses. He said, "I feel very happy to get money before Eid, now I will fix my house."

One of the beneficiaries of the project, Shahanur Begum said that the house was destroyed by the cyclone wind. Her family is still living in a damage house. She said that she will repair the house with this money. Shahanur Begum is happy to receive Tk6,000 in her mobile.

COAST Foundation has conducted distribution activities in three unions even during government holidays and this support will be provided to 97 families tomorrow in Nazrul Nagar Union of Charfashan Upazila. Coast Foundation Officer Rashida Begum, Md Eunus, Sohel Mahmud, Khokon Chandra Shill, Md Fazlu Haque, Mizanur Rahman, Md. Shahinur Islam, Md. Tariqul Islam and other officials were present.