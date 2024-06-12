Cyclone Remal losses estimated at Tk 7,000 crore: State Minister Mohibur

Bangladesh

UNB
12 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:31 pm

Cyclone Remal losses estimated at Tk 7,000 crore: State Minister Mohibur

He also informed that this time the embankments experienced major damages while fishery sector suffered huge losses

UNB
12 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:31 pm
A file photo if State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman speaking at a programme organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters’ Forum (BSRF). Photo: UNB
A file photo if State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman speaking at a programme organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters’ Forum (BSRF). Photo: UNB

The government has so far estimated the losses caused by cyclone Remal at Tk 7000 crore, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman said today (12 June).

The overall damage report of the cyclone will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, he said while speaking at a dialogue titled "Government preparedness to tackle natural disasters' held at the secretariat.

Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) organised the programme.

Already an inter-ministerial meeting was held yesterday to ascertain the damage caused by Remal and this is the first time that the overall damage report will be handed over to the prime minister, said the state minister.

"I have so far got about 90% estimates while the rest will be found today. I will give the estimate of the damage to the prime minister so that she can do the next work properly," he said.

He also informed that this time the embankments experienced major damages while fishery sector suffered huge losses.

Referring to the earthquake, Mohibur said, "We are working to recruit more volunteers in urban areas to tackle aftermath of possible earthquake and in case of building collapse. We have made extensive plans to remove those and rescue people."

"My major concern is earthquakes as Bangladesh is among the earthquake-prone countries. Richter scale 8 magnitude earthquakes can occur anytime and thousands of people in Dhaka city may got trapped," he said.

BSRF general secretary Masudul Haque moderated the programme while its president Fasih Uddin Mahtab was also present.
 

Cyclone Remal / Bangladesh

