UK announces £500,000 for Remal affected people in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom (UK) has decided to provide £500,000 equivalent to Tk7.5 crore as vital humanitarian assistance to the communities affected by Cyclone Remal in southwestern Bangladesh.

"The UK stands with all those affected by cyclone Remal, which has displaced 800,000 people in southwestern Bangladesh," British Chargé d'affaires to Bangladesh, Matt Cannell said regarding the support, a press release issued by the British High Commission said today (6 June).

He said the UK assistance would provide vital support, including food, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies to more than 43,000 people in Bagerhat, Satkhira, Khulna, Bhola, Pirojpur and Patuakhali districts.

"This contribution complements the Government of Bangladesh's response," said the Charge d'affaires.

The British High Commission said the UK will provide support as cyclone Remal has affected 4.6 million people and displaced 800,000 people.

The support will prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable people including women, children and those who have been displaced from their homes.

This UK contribution will be managed by Start Fund Bangladesh and implemented by Christian Aid, Action Aid, Jago Nari and Coast Foundation, said the release.

It said the UK is a significant supporter to global humanitarian funds and disaster risk financing mechanisms that are responding to Cyclone Remal, such as the UNICEF's Today and Tomorrow Initiative (TTI) and the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

The UK is a significant contributor to CERF, which is providing a total of £5.8million (Tk87.6 crores) to support those affected people.

The UK funding also helped over 30,000 people temporarily relocate from coastal areas to secure shelters to help ensure their safety.

Food, hygiene kits and medical supplies were ready ahead of them arriving to secure shelters.