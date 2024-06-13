Sweden provides $1.2 million in humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh’s cyclone affected communities

A devastated Enamul Gazi, a resident of Telikhali village in Khulna's Paikgacha upazila, sits amid the destruction in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal which destroyed 15 out of 20 houses in his settlement, including his own, leaving them flooded and submerged. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Sweden is providing $1.2 million or approximately Tk14.5 crores of vital humanitarian assistance to communities affected by Cyclone Remal in southwestern Bangladesh.

Sweden's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexandra Berg von Linde, said Sweden stands with the 4.6 million people affected by Cyclone Remal, which has displaced 800,000 people in southwestern Bangladesh.

"I am pleased to announce that Sweden is providing humanitarian assistance to support those affected," she said on Thursday (13 June).

This includes $1.2 million through the Swedish Red Cross, Save the Children and Islamic Relief.

"This will provide over 86,000 people with basic necessities such as food, shelter and the opportunity to make a living, while 15,000 children are given the opportunity to return to school. This contribution complements the government of Bangladesh's response," said the ambassador.

The humanitarian support will be used, among other things, to provide cash support to affected families.

Cash support enables people to decide for themselves what they need.

This could, for example, enable them to buy food and clothes, arranging a roof over your head or paying for healthcare, said the Embassy.

Swedish Red Cross, through BDRCS, will provide cash support to 6,500 households in the worst affected areas.

This will help vulnerable people to be able to quickly acquire basic necessities, such as food and medicines.

Save the Children will provide cash grants and hygiene items for 2,000 households and shelter support to 600 households in Khulna and Barguna districts.

Support will also be provided to repair 24 schools destroyed by the cyclone, enabling 15,000 children to return to school.

Islamic Relief will provide cash support and hygiene items for 7,200 households in Patuakhali and Barguna districts, with a particular focus on households headed by women, widows and pregnant and lactating women.

Sweden is also one of the largest humanitarian donors globally and the top donor to the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) which is responding to Cyclone Remal with a total of $7.5 million (approx. Tk87.6 crore) to support those affected.