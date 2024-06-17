Eid-ul-Adha being celebrated across country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 09:18 am

Adequate security measures have been taken by the law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order across the country, including the capital Dhaka marking the holy Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha congregation at Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka on17 June 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated across the country today (17 June) with animals being sacrificed in the name of Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah.

But the Almighty Allah in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

People embrace each other on the occasion of Eid. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
To commemorate this historic event, Muslims across the country are offering prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah.

They also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity of the country as well as the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

However, a Eid was celebrated yesterday across some villages in Shariatpur and Chandpur on the same date with the people of Saudi Arabia.

In Bangladesh, the main Eid congregation was held at the National Eidgah near the High Court Bhaban at 7:30am. The Dhaka South City Corporation has taken all-out preparations to hold the main congregation at the National Eidgah.

National Eidgah on 17 June 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The first Eid Jamaat was held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am respectively.

Adequate security measures have been taken by the law enforcement agencies to ensure law and order across the country, including the capital Dhaka marking the holy Eid-ul-Adha. Law enforces have also been asked to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on highways, waterways and train routes.

State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar as well as other TV channels and radio stations would broadcast special programmes on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
On Eid day, improved diets will be served to inmates of government hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes and shelter centers.

Meanwhile, Dhaka south and north city corporations have taken preparations to remove garbage of sacrificial animals within 24-hour. The corporation authorities have requested the city dwellers to extend cooperation to their officials-employees to clean the city properly.

A police officer stands guard at National Eidgah on 17 June 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
