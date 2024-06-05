bKash provides financial assistance to Remal affected 2500 families

bKash has donated Tk50 lakh to support the families, severely affected by the cyclone Remal.

The cash assistance has been disbursed to 2,500 most affected families, reads a press release.

Showing solidarity to the BRAC's initiative 'Bangladesh is calling', bKash has donated Tk2,000 per family, which can ensure food for a family of four for two weeks. The cyclone-affected families have directly received the amount in their respective bKash accounts and they can cash out from nearest bKash agent points without any charge.

Meanwhile, anyone from anywhere can donate in BRAC's 'Bangladesh is calling' initiative through 'Donation' of bKash app or directly to the merchant number- 01730321765.

The cyclone Remal and consequent tidal surge made landfall in Bangladesh on 26 May, directly affected millions of people in the coastal region, many of whom lost their homes partially or fully as well as lost crops and livestock.