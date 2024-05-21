Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Dhaka for first time on two-day state visit

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Dhaka airport at 11:30am today (21 May) on a two-day visit, the first bilateral visit of its sort in 25 years.

She was greeted at the airport by Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam, secretary of Maritime Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Wong is expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban at 4pm and will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan at 5pm.

A small delegation, including deputy secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group, and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Michelle Chan, will accompany the Australian foreign minister, as confirmed by a senior official to The Business Standard.

Speaking about the visit, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "We will have a meeting at the State Guest House Padma. Among the bilateral issues, Australian investment in Bangladesh, migration of Bangladeshis, seasonal employment, welfare of expatriates there, cooperation in energy and environment conservation will all be discussed."

In a statement released last Monday, Australia's foreign minister had said, "I will travel to Bangladesh to advance Australia's interests in a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indian Ocean region. As Australia enhances our engagement with the Indian Ocean region, I am pleased to undertake my first visit to Bangladesh."

Wong also said Australia and Bangladesh have significant people-to-people links, with over 50,000 people in Australia born in Bangladesh.

"I will also travel to Cox's Bazar, where I will see how Australia's humanitarian assistance is delivering practical support to displaced Rohingya and Bangladeshi host communities," Penny Wong said.

According to the Australian High Commission in Dhaka, Australia's humanitarian assistance is part of a global effort to address the causes of displacement, find durable solutions, and ultimately allow Rohingya to realise their goal of returning to their homeland.