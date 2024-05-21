7-8% voter turnout in first two hours of upazila elections: EC reports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 01:20 pm

Related News

7-8% voter turnout in first two hours of upazila elections: EC reports

The first phase saw a 36.1% turnout in 139 upazilas. The third phase will include 111 upazilas on 29 May, and the fourth phase will cover 55 upazilas on 5 June.

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 01:20 pm
7-8% voter turnout in first two hours of upazila elections: EC reports

In the second phase of local government elections for the Upazila Parishad, the Election Commission (EC) reported a voter turnout of 7-8% in the first two hours across 156 upazilas.

EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath reported this during a press briefing at the Election Commission office in Dhaka around 10:45 am today (21 May). 

Bangladesh has a total of 495 upazilas, with the EC planning to complete the elections in four phases. The first phase saw a 36.1% turnout in 139 upazilas. The third phase will include 111 upazilas on 29 May, and the fourth phase will cover 55 upazilas on 5 June.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Voting commenced smoothly at 8 am in the 156 upazilas, with no reports of untoward incidents. However, an Ansar member died due to a heart attack in Sirajganj sadar upazila. Voter turnout varied across different regions, with some areas experiencing higher participation rates than others. However, we expect the overall turnout to increase as the day progresses," said Debnath.

 

Top News

Upazila polls / Upazila Parishad Elections / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

4h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

26m | Videos
Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

1h | Videos
Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

4h | Videos
Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

15h | Videos