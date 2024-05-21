7-8% voter turnout in first two hours of upazila elections: EC reports

In the second phase of local government elections for the Upazila Parishad, the Election Commission (EC) reported a voter turnout of 7-8% in the first two hours across 156 upazilas.

EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath reported this during a press briefing at the Election Commission office in Dhaka around 10:45 am today (21 May).

Bangladesh has a total of 495 upazilas, with the EC planning to complete the elections in four phases. The first phase saw a 36.1% turnout in 139 upazilas. The third phase will include 111 upazilas on 29 May, and the fourth phase will cover 55 upazilas on 5 June.

"Voting commenced smoothly at 8 am in the 156 upazilas, with no reports of untoward incidents. However, an Ansar member died due to a heart attack in Sirajganj sadar upazila. Voter turnout varied across different regions, with some areas experiencing higher participation rates than others. However, we expect the overall turnout to increase as the day progresses," said Debnath.