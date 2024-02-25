Death of Ayaan: Father to file complaint against 'death threats' over case to DB

Ayaan Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Ayaan Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Father of Ayaan, a five-year-old child who died following circumcision at United Medical College Hospital, said he will lodge a complaint to the chief of Detective Police (DB) over being threatened and pressured to withdraw the case filed over the incident.

Speaking to the media on Sunday (25 February), Shamim said he went to the DB office at the capital's Minto Road seeking resolutions to the threats and to demand that the accused be brought to book. 

"I am being threatened in various ways to withdraw the case filed against the United Medical College and Hospital. On the other hand, police are not arresting the accused. The accused are still working, the hospital authorities have not dismissed them and the police are not catching them either," he said.

"I have nothing to lose. I want my son's killing to be tried at least. But my whole family is under threat and pressure. In such a situation, I have come to the DB office. I will make a written complaint to the DB chief. This is our last resort. We hope the DB will arrest the accused," he added.

The DB chief could not be reached for comment over the matter.

Previously, Shamim had filed a general diary (GD) with the Shahbagh Police Station in this regard on 28 January. 

Ayaan's father filed a case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees, and staff over the death of his son on 7 January. 

Ayaan was first admitted to the United Medical for the circumcision surgery and was later transferred to United Hospital  where he was declared dead. 

