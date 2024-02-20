HC orders fresh investigation into Ayaan's death, report submission in 30 days

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has rejected the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) probe report on the death of five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed at the United Medical College and Hospital.

A new committee formed to probe the incident must submit its report within the next 30-day period, an HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Abdullah passed the ruling this morning.

"We are not satisfied with the report submitted by the committee of the health directorate. Therefore, we are forming a new committee of five members," the court said today (20 January).

According to sources, the committee - including three doctors, two representatives from civil society, and one university professor - will investigate whether there was negligence on the part of the doctors in the incident of Ayaan's death and determine who is responsible for it.

The court appointed Dr ABM Maksudul Alam, a professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, as the chairman of the committee.

Earlier, on behalf of the DGHS director general, the organisation's Deputy Director Dr Porimol Kumar Pal submitted the 15-page probe report to the court on 28 January.

The report states that Ayaan suffered from childhood asthma. He was given a nebulizer and inhaler for his breathing problems in the waiting room before the circumcision. This matter was not informed to the doctors.

During the first hearing held on 29 January, the same HC bench in their observation said the DGHS report was an attempt to avoid accountability and called it an "eyewash" and "ridiculous".

The report said anaesthetic injections used on Ayaan before surgery could have caused severe allergic reactions and led to contractions in the airways or the muscles around the airways to tighten and spasm.

Referring to this point, the court remarked that Ayaan's operation should not have taken place. "What was the rush that operation had to take place on that day? What would be the harm in delaying it for a few days?"

The HC bench also said, "No doctors want their patients to die. But here [in the probe report] it shows negligence in the treatment of Ayaan."

"Even a coronary artery bypass surgery does not require so much medication as used during the circumcision of baby Ayaan," the court added.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state, ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum, represented the petitioners and United Hospital was represented by lawyer Cumar Debul Dey in the court.

ABM Shahjahan sought a re-investigation on Ayaan's death saying the DGHS report was "manipulated".

Earlier on 22 January, the HC ordered the DGHS director general to submit a probe report on the death of Ayaan on 25 January.

Before that, on 15 January, the court issued a rule asking why Ayaan's family would not be compensated Tk5 crore for the death of their child.

The court gave the United Medical College Hospital authorities, the health secretary, the Director General of Health and others concerned four weeks to respond to the rule.

The court had also asked the DGHS director general to submit a list of all government approved and unapproved hospitals, and clinics in the country within one month.

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed has filed a case against United Hospital and United Medical College Hospital, its two doctors, unnamed directors, employees and staff over the death of his son.

Shamim alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.

Ayaan was first admitted to the United Medical for the circumcision surgery and was later transferred to United Medical where he was declared dead.